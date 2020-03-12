Nomzamo Mbatha pays tribute to 'Isibaya' co-star Sdumo Mtshali

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Nomzamo Mbatha paid tribute to her co-star Sdumo Mtshali following her character being written out of "Isibaya". Nomzamo Mbatha who played the character Thandeka Zungu was killed off this week, following the dramatic scene which saw Thandeka and her husband Sbu (Sdumo Mtshali) attacked by armed criminals. Thandeka, after being shot, died in Sbu's arms. Stemming from her exit, Mbatha posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram page to her on screen lover/husband of eight years, Sdumo Mtshali. "Kusukela ekqaleni... From day 1... to the very last frame. Our love and respect has transcended beyond the screen. I say this without restraint, you are possibly the most incredible human being there is. Unchanging. Giving. So much centre. So rooted. " I will never have the words for how you have shaped me not only as a person but also as a performer. Grateful to have told the most beautiful love story South African television has ever seen. Grateful to have gained one of my very best friends.

I have to share this too... because I want people to know the kind of heart you carry. How you nearly missed a flight out of Durban just so you could help me do readings for the last Coming 2 America tape submission.

"Letting me know I got it. “Trust your Voice Nomzee... let’s find God in the scene...” You have always wanted to see me and others soar. Here’s to Sbu and Thandeka! Here’s to you! @sdumo.mtshali @isibayamzansi," said Mbatha.

The tribute and the last episode, all rolled into one, left fans feeling very emotional.

Instagram user Buhlebendalo72 said: "Your exit has been by far the most emotional we've ever watched, it seemed so real and heartbreaking tears were intractable ..........wishing you nothing but the best in all your endeavors ❤️".

Nassyqeja said: "This caption gave me goosebumps ♥️♥️♥️".

Bobleebobzey said: "Power couple❤️👏thanks for giving us love guys. Much appreciate your work both".