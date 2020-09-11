Nonhle Thema returns to the spotlight as she joins 'Gomora'

Former 'It girl' Nonhle Thema is set to return to screens on one of Mzansi’s biggest daily dramas. The former media personality packed her things and headed for a career in real estate back in 2016. However, even before she announced her retirement from the industry she had been slowly fading away from the limelight for months before that. In 2018 she appeared on “Trending SA” as a guest presenter which fans loved. Now she will be making an appearance on Mzansi Magic’s popular daily drama, “Gomora”, as Cleopatra Mofokeng.

According to the channel, Cleo is a 30-year-old sexy con artist operating in Gauteng.

She grew up in a poor family where her mother was a domestic worker and her father a gardener.

Her family lived in an RDP house that her mother had inherited from her parents, but her siblings were not happy that the house was left to her.

With limited career choices, Cleo decided early on that she will never work hard to live a good life and she is determined to use her beauty to get what she wants especially from men.

Cleo has been moving around in Gauteng going from township to township, tricking people into investing in her pyramid schemes and then taking off with their money.

She’s manipulative, charming and a skilled liar. Cleo is Sbonga’s old childhood friend and uses this to lure him into the scheme.

Nonhle made a name for herself as a presenter on channels like Vuzu and Channel O.

In 2011 she appeared in her own reality show, “Nonhle Goes to Hollywood” (which she also executive produced), which aired on Vuzu.

In 2013 she featured in the docu-reality television series “Reality Check”, on e.tv.

In December 2013 she made her debut on soapie Zabalaza on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu. She took over the role of Kgomotso, previously played Nolwazi Shange.

Catch “Gomora” on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 weekdays at 7.30pm.