Pallance Dladla cast as the lead in legal drama ‘Good Men’

Hot off the heels of the success of Netflix’s “Justice Served”, actor Pallance Dladla has been announced as the lead actor in SABC1’s new legal drama, “Good Men”. Dladla will portray the character of Jama: a brilliant ruthless, materialistic criminal lawyer whose life takes a drastic turn when he must take on a pro bono case.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Good Men” sees two men from different backgrounds, who meet at a threatening point in their lives, each desperately wanting to save himself. Tabile Tau plays Zola, a 17-year old maths genius with a temper, who is accused of murder in his matric year. Gugu Mbuyaze, also 17, portrayed by Kamogelo Ndawo, is a young girl with a potentially bright future and a big heart. She is involved in a whirlwind romance with Zola.

Their relationship is cut short by death and a trial takes place to uncover hidden truths and expose the killer. Entle Mbali Mlotshwa, who joins the show as Betty, Jama’s fiancée, is a prosecutor and wants to see justice done. Speaking to Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on Kaya FM’s Breakfast show, Mlotshwa explained that the law series is roughly based on her and her partner Jama, and his journey in finding out what a “good man” is – especially when it comes to the law.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said that her character is also a lawyer, working at the NPA while Jama runs his private law firm. Viewers can look forward to appearances by Marcus Mabusela, Zikhona Sodlaka, Sparky Xulu, Cedric Fourie, Lebogang Motaung, Lihle Ngubo and Mbali Mapumulo. “Good Men”' debuts on SABC1 on Sundays at 8pm from September 4.