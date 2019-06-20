Kelly Khumalo and Pearl Thusi. Picture: Twitter

Pearl Thusi received heavy criticism following the latest episode of BET’s "Behind The Story", where the star admitted she was scared of her guest, Kelly Khumalo. “Kelly the first thing I ever said to you was, I’m very scared of you,” revealed Thusi during the interview on Wednesday night and viewers believed the statement proved true as Thusi seemed intimidated to ask pivotal questions.

”I’m very scared to ask the questions some of you guys sent but I will endeavour to be brave,” said Thusi in a shaky voice.

Taking to Twitter fans expressed their disappointment at the show, with many labelling the show a total letdown.

Pearl was intimidated by Masechaba who is such a strong character, Pearl is not a good host, when she interviewed AKA she allowed their friendship to direct the show. This show needs a good host.... #BehindTheStory — SistaK (@NonkuNonku) June 20, 2019

Kelly Khumalo's is wise, she's obviously overpowering Pearl with her wisdom. This is why we need hosts who are more informed. Pearl is failing to penetrate her#BehindTheStory — Tumelo Mapaa (@DjNewSouthAfric) June 19, 2019

@PearlThusi must start giving us a show not the nonsense we were watching with Kelly khumalo that was pure crap .she was literally kissing her behind and apologizing before asking questions #BehindTheStory — Bra Josh (@JoshLebese) June 20, 2019

I love you. However on this episode u were absolutely subjective and partial. — Queen Mdluli:) (@qmdluli) June 19, 2019

But Mamma Pantha, as she is fondly known, quickly jumped in to defend herself, in a series of tweets she replied.

“...to expect me to ambush my guests or make them feel attacked by my line of questioning will never happen. To change their opinions or stories with my feelings or moral ethics/code is not what the show is about. It's called 'Behind The Story, not 'What Pearl Thinks'," she wrote.

She continued: This show is not a tabloid fest. I will not use this platform as a sensationalist platform to attack my black brothers and sisters and break them down. I'm celebrating them while I get to know and understand their story. It's their story, not mine, and my feelings come second."

While some were criticising Thusi's hosting skills, others raised their concerns about Khumalo's determination to keep her son away from his father, singer and television presenter Molemo known as Jub Jub' Maarohanye.

“I’m happy with my son hating me later, I’m totally happy with that. I’m raising an honourable man, the best way I know how, and what I have experienced at the hands of that person is enough for me to close the door completely," said Khumalo.

Though the couple is no longer together, tweeps thought the 'Jehovah' star was being unfair to keep the son away from his father.

#BehindTheStory I don't agree with Kelly keeping jub-jub from his son because of her experiences with him. How the child experiences his father, its different from how she did. Parents don't have to like each other but parenting is a joint effort. The boy needs his dad pic.twitter.com/NRrd7k53cw — Hlengiwe (@Freshfacedcosmy) June 19, 2019

It is because of wonen like Kelly that children end up with absent father's #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/ncAr80CFQ2 — Lee Tweest (@lee_tweest) June 19, 2019

I won't judge kelly's parenting and her choices as a parent to protect her kids . but i personally feel like she's being selfish for keeping the kid from his father ...but i hope she changes her mind because a child is involved 💔💔#BehindTheStory @PearlThusi @Kellykhumaloza — Abuti ROB (@AbutiRob) June 19, 2019 I REALLY REALLY LOVE Kelly Khumalo- so much 😢But I think Molemo has the right to raise his own son. He deserves to grow up around Molemo. Despite everything that has happened, JubJub is an AMAZING soul. A funny, loving and charismatic soul. A special breed. #BehindTheStory — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) June 19, 2019



