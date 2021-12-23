Phuti Khomo & Vuyo Dabula to star in new romcom drama 'Entangled'

If your 20s are meant to be a time of fun and messy self-discovery, then your 30s are for nursing the hangover from some of those bad decisions. At least that’s the case for the characters in “Entangled”, a sizzling new romantic comedy-drama coming to local screens next month.

The 13-part show stars actress, media personality and entrepreneur Phuti Khomo as Sharon, Vuyo Ngcukana as Sizwe and Vuyo Dabula as Julius. Phuti Khomo. Picture: Supplied Entangled follows Sharon, an overachiever in her 30s who is on the verge of marrying the love of her life, Sizwe. However, when her ex, Julius, suddenly resurfaces after many years, everything Sharon and Sizwe have built is threatened.

The show is more than about love in danger – through the characters and storylines, the writers explore the trials of life in our 30s, navigating friendships, the concept of masculinity, culture clashes, sexual orientation, and the ever-pressing discussions of what modern-day relationships look like through a humorous lens. Vuyo Ngcukana. Picture: Supplied Radio and TV host Pearl Modiadie leads the supporting cast as Andiswa, which is her first major acting role. Other cast members of this new 1Magic show include Senzo Radebe as Reggie, award-winning comedian Mpho Popps as Zweli, award-winning actress Didie Makobane as Zenani and Tessa Twala as Tshepi.