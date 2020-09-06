Protectors or perpetrators? ‘Carte Blanche’ follows the story of Nathaniel Julies

Over three decades later, ‘Carte Blanche’ remains a staple watch on a Sunday night.

This week, Derek Watts follows a story that has incensed the community of Eldorado Park as well as the county - the death of Nateniël Julies.

Exploring a “Protectors or Perpetrators?”, Watt follows the story of the innocent 16-year-old boy with Down Syndrome, who was brutally gunned down on the streets of Eldorado Park.

Within days, two police officers appeared before the court charged with his murder while a third officer was taken into custody.

Furious at Nateniël’s killing, the community is now baying for blood. Just another hapless victim or could this marginalised community witness justice for his senseless death?