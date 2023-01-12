Quincy Jones Qwest TV added to DStv’s platform

DStv has added a top-tier music channel that will offer its customers exclusive access to high-end music, great concerts, documentaries and never-seen archived interviews. Founded in 2017 by musical genius the legendary Quincy Jones alongside TV and music producer and programmer Reza Ackbaraly, Qwest TV will occupy DStv channel 330 and will available on all DStv packages in 44 countries across the continent, including Showmax.

Story continues below Advertisement

Music lovers will get to experience channel offerings such as exclusive concerts from legendary artists as well as rising stars from across the globe, premium music documentaries, archived artist footage and unreleased interviews with music icons Questlove, Salif Keita, Gregory Porter, Marcus Miller, Seun Kuti and Kamasi Washington, among others. The channel plans to bring genre-agnostic musical content to the African continent. Quincy Jones, Qwest TV co-founder and music producer, said he was looking forward to celebrating diverse sounds with viewers.

“I’m so proud to announce that Qwest TV is now available on MultiChoice, Africa’s leading entertainment network. This means that my friends in South Africa and 43 more African territories will have access to great, genre-defying music, 24/7. “From African legends proudly proclaiming their heritage to jazz, classical, electronic and amazing deep-dive music documentaries, Africa is the source of music’s heartbeat and the cradle of modern music,” said Jones. CEO Reza Ackbaraly said: “We are elated to be part of the MultiChoice family and to launch Qwest TV to the African market. We are expanding our mission to offer high-end music to everyone.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Africa is a land of traditions and music, and we’re very happy to build such a great partnership on this gorgeous continent.” Georginah Machiridza, executive head for General Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group, explained the importance of such partnerships. “What is key to us is that, whilst our audiences are driven by an appetite for home-grown content, we also complement it with the best in international content.

Story continues below Advertisement