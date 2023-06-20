Renata Stuurman among the cast of the new medical drama series, ‘Hartklop’

If you’re a fan of the medical genre, then you’re in for drama and intrigue in the new action-packed new series, “Hartlop”. . “kykNET” announced its first medical procedural series, “Hartklop” which stars Simoné Pretorius, Renate Stuurman, Dawid Minnaar, Leandie du Randt, David Louw, Jacques Bessenger, Oros Mampofu, Carla Classen and Marlee van der Merwe.

You can safely compare this thrilling new series to shows like “Grey’s Anatomy”, “The Good Doctor”, “Chicago Med” or “New Amsterdam”. Having watched the teaser and I’m already hooked. “Hartklop” kicks off on July 18 and will air at 8pm on Tuesdays. The series is written by Zoë Laband (The Girl from St. Agnes) with Harold Hölscher (Ludik) and Christo Davids (Spoorloos) sharing the director credit.

Laband explained that the story is set in the backdrop of “Solomon Stix Morewa Memorial Hospital” and the “University of the Witwatersrand” in Johannesburg. The medical cases in the story lines are real life case scenarios that have happened and, therefore, the series also has professional medical and health staff who assist actors in their roles. Trained theatre sisters helped with the filming of the operating scenes to make it as realistic as possible.

Laband said: “We decided to set the series in a government hospital as it is not only more representative of the bigger South Africa but also where all our young doctors and nurses are trained. “Our local doctors are more than just doctors – they are superheroes. International military doctors come to South Africa to train in our hospitals as it is equivalent to working in a war zone. “Being a doctor here is not easy, and it has major consequences for your personal life. It involves a lot of sacrifice and hardship, and we wanted to reflect that in our stories and create characters who are both extraordinary and flawed.”