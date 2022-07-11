Rosemary Zimu set to shake things up as ‘Ayeye: Stripped’ hits the small screen

Rosemary Zimu is giving sexy a new meaning as “Ayeye” makes a dramatic return this August.
Titled “Ayeye: Stripped”, the series sees Zimu take the lead as Zoleka, a 30-year-old left on the verge of destitution.
Her new reality forces her to find alternative ways to maintain her lavish lifestyle and to keep her son off the street.
The series, which premiered eight years ago on 1Magic, DStv channel 103, followed three male best friends navigating messy love lives, testy friendships and soaring careers.
Produced by the award-winning Seriti Films, the 13-part drama centres around the rich stay-at-home mom who becomes an adult content creator in order to maintain her lifestyle after her partner and father of her child dies and his family takes everything.
Commenting on the new season of the show, Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, says: “As a channel, we’re adaptable and ahead of the curve, which is why we’re embracing the anthology format for some of our shows.
“The first season of ‘Ayeye’ gave viewers plenty to talk about, and this new season is just as topical.”
She adds: “It’s important that we keep up with what’s happening in the world around us and reflect that on screen. It’s also exciting for our DStv Compact subscribers to be among the first to get this show on their screens.”
The show features an impressive cast, including radio personality Zama Ngcobo, “Big Brother Mzansi” star Luthando “BU” Mthembu, “Rhythm City” actress Kealeboga Masango, “Abomama” star Pabee Moganedi, social media star Tebogo Thobejane and “Isibaya”’s Charles Phasha.
Forced to take ownership of her life and to adapt or die, will Zoleka make it?
Catch “Ayeye: Stripped” on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) from Friday, August 5.