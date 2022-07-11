Rosemary Zimu set to shake things up as ‘Ayeye: Stripped’ hits the small screen

Titled “Ayeye: Stripped”, the series sees Zimu take the lead as Zoleka, a 30-year-old left on the verge of destitution.

Rosemary Zimu is giving sexy a new meaning as “Ayeye” makes a dramatic return this August.

Her new reality forces her to find alternative ways to maintain her lavish lifestyle and to keep her son off the street.

The series, which premiered eight years ago on 1Magic, DStv channel 103, followed three male best friends navigating messy love lives, testy friendships and soaring careers.

Produced by the award-winning Seriti Films, the 13-part drama centres around the rich stay-at-home mom who becomes an adult content creator in order to maintain her lifestyle after her partner and father of her child dies and his family takes everything.