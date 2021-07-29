SA mourns the passing of veteran actor and director Clive Scott

Television and theatre actor and director, Clive Scott, 84, has died. According to the thespian’s daughter, Gudrun Scott Cleghorn, the former “Isidingo” actor passed away on Wednesday “surrounded by loved ones”.

Scott Cleghorn broke the news of her father’s passing on Facebook, expressing the family’s pain and heartbreak at their sudden loss. She wrote: “Clive, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother met Archangel Azrael at 14h30 today, surrounded by the love and light of loved ones who had passed before him. “Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same again.

As she paid a sweet tribute to her late dad, she also extended her gratitude to everyone who reached out the family. “He touched so many lives and was loved by so many. A truly remarkable life lived. “My brothers, Tom, Luke, Lufuno and I are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and for the exceptional care our father experienced in the last moments of his life.

Hambe kahle, Pops ❤❤” Tributes continue to pour in for Scott, as fans and friends remember and celebrate his life. “My deepest condolences on your sad loss - much love and light to get you through this very sad time. Much love to all of you,” commented Colette Wright.

“So much love to you Gudrun and your whole family for the sadness in your world. “The loss of a wonderful man, a loss deeply felt by many a soul he had touched too, in his journey of life. I met him, he made me laugh, he was a gentleman. 💕 RIP,” wrote Leila Reinhard-Palmer. “So very sorry Gudrun.The fact that my Facebook feed is full of tributes to Clive is a testament to his talent, his friendships and his kindness.

“Ted Dixon made me fall in love with comedy. He gave a masterclass in comedic acting in every one of those old ’Villagers’ episodes. “When I met him and worked with him later in life, he was always kind and generous and a true professional. My deepest condolences❤️” added Shane Howarth. Scott was born in Parkview, Johannesburg 1937, as Robert Clive Cleghorn.

He moved to Cape Town before heading to the UK where stayed for 12 years. He studied acting at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art before taking up acting at various repertory theatres in England. He performed in various theatres around the United Kingdom. Upon his return to South Africa in the ‘70s, Scott made his television debut in one of the first South African television dramas “The Villagers”, where he played the role of Ted Dixon for over three years.