SABC Encore channel will be terminated come June

DStv viewers will have to say goodbye to SABC Encore, ITV Choice and Sundance TV from June. Last month MultiChoice Group said DStv had decided to bid farewell to ITV Choice after reviewing its international and local content line-ups to optimise the suite of channels on offer on DStv. Now, SABC Encore and Sundance TV has been added to the list of soon to be terminated channels. MultiChoice has added "channel termination" notifications to the three channels that are ending in June, sending viewers alternative channels. SABC Encore airs reruns of golden oldies shows including soaps like "Generations", "7de Laan", "Isidingo" and "37 Honey Street" which were a hit with audience. Sundance TV offered bold, imaginative and uncompromising shows and films for the seasoned viewer who preferred the most sophisticated TV content.

So far there has been no reason as to why the channel is being scrapped, but speculations on Twitter reveal that it is due to actors complaints about residual and repeat fees pay for content.

Last year in October, MultiChoice also removed the long-running Crime+Investigation Network channel.

The news has upset fans of the channels, especially those who were avid viewers of SABC Encore.

Here's what tweeps had to say:

I'm so saddened about this news hey 💔💔💔 — Papi 👑 (@Papirazzi_) May 19, 2020

My feelings exactly I've been following the old isidingo and 7de laan on encore. I'm quite saddened by this. — nonhlanhla radebe (@nonhlanhla_rdb) May 19, 2020

To us who grew up watching black and white TV SABC Encore had been our chance to see colour from yesteryear stories. 50/50 only now I can clearly learn about different animals. I only learnt Sotho recently so only now I am laughing at Dune on Monday. Delayed laugh — Sbongiseni Dlamini (@SbongiseniDla17) May 19, 2020

My parents love that channel 😭 — Sharon Mmola (@MmolaSharon) May 19, 2020