SABC2 flights new telenovela 'Lado a Lado'

SABC2's latest offering, "Lado a Lado" started on Monday, June 1. And from what we gather, the Portuguese telenovela, which means "Side by Side" in English is off to a good start. Airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 1.30pm, it tells the story of Isabel and Laura, two women of different origins and social classes who share the same ferocious will, to conquer their freedom in the conservative society in early 20th century’s society. A theme in perfect affinity with the audience and that resonates among people between 20 and 40, not only in 21st century’s South Africa but in many other countries on our continent. Starring Camila Pitanga and Marjorie Estiano, the show has been voted "Best Telenovela" at the 2008 International Emmy Awards.

Produced by production house Côte Ouest, the show is committed to carry and make heard, as far and loud as possible, the stories that touch, instruct and move the audiences from Rio to Johannesburg.

Jacqui Hlongwane, programme manager for SABC2 said the channel is excited to be bringing this multi award-winning telenovela to South African audiences.

“SABC2 values the partnership it has with Côte Ouest and is Even though the story is set in the beginning of the 20th century, the themes explored in Lado a Lado are universal and still ring true to this day; themes such as: sexism, the emancipation of women, prejudice, friendship, love, social and cultural divisions.

"The introduction of Lado a Lado will breathe new life into daytime viewing and the show will leave audiences enthralled and inspired," said Hlongwane.

* Catch "Lado a Lado" on SABC 2 on Mondays and Tuesdays on SABC2 at 1.30pm.