Samkelo Ndlovu leaves 'Rhythm City'









Samkelo Ndlovu. Picture: Instagram

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu is bidding popular eTV soapie, "Rhythm City", goodbye. Ndlovu, who has played Lerato for the past seven years, said that her departure from the show was a mutual agreement between her and the shows bosses.

Announcing her departure on Twitter, Ndlovu said that she had tried to leave the show a year ago but was not able to.





"A year ago I attempted to leave Rhythm City and during talks with producers, after even trying a 6 month on 6 month off solution, another co-star who was pivotal as an antagonist in the world of the story confirmed his eminent departure. I was then asked to stay for one more year, as the show could not lose two villains at once", she said.





In the statement she went on to further say that when she served her noticed, the producers were already prepared for her exit.





"Myself and 'Rhythm City' part ways on a positive vibration and will always cherish the time we spent together".





She went on to thank the channel and the production company.





Read full statement below:

Good morning family,

Without dragging this out - I’d like to formally announce my departure from Rhythm City drama. I have stated the reasons why I am explaining this in the statement below.



Thanks to all the Rhythm City and Samkelo Ndlovu fans who watch religiously ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ELH2AsPvUE — Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) February 20, 2020