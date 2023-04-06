Shahan Ramkissoon is back on TV, but not for long

Earlier this week Ramkissoon announced on Twitter that he is back on air.

“Your boy is back on air this week,” he wrote, before adding that he will now be on e.tv.

“I’ll have your top stories at 8 pm on http://e.tv DStv channel 194 or on channel 104 on OpenView. If you don’t have DStv - no prob because eTV is also free to air. 🙏🏾”

Your boy is back on air this week. I’ll have your top stories at 8 pm on https://t.co/nYKSJm52Xy DStv channel 194 or on channel 104 on OpenView. If you don’t have DStv - no prob because eTV is also free to air. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Cw4O73M6Om — Shahan Ramkissoon (@ShahanR) April 3, 2023

While his fans rushed to the comments to give him a strong and hearty “welcome back“, Ramkissoon told IOL Entertainment that he isn’t permanently back on air and that he is only filling-in for 8pm e.tv news anchor Melanie Rice, who will be returning after the Easter weekend.