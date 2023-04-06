Shahan Ramkissoon is back on TV, but not for long

Former eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon is back on TV albeit for a short stint.
Earlier this week Ramkissoon announced on Twitter that he is back on air.
“Your boy is back on air this week,” he wrote, before adding that he will now be on e.tv.
“I’ll have your top stories at 8 pm on http://e.tv DStv channel 194 or on channel 104 on OpenView. If you don’t have DStv - no prob because eTV is also free to air. 🙏🏾”
Your boy is back on air this week. I’ll have your top stories at 8 pm on https://t.co/nYKSJm52Xy DStv channel 194 or on channel 104 on OpenView. If you don’t have DStv - no prob because eTV is also free to air. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Cw4O73M6Om— Shahan Ramkissoon (@ShahanR) April 3, 2023
While his fans rushed to the comments to give him a strong and hearty “welcome back“, Ramkissoon told IOL Entertainment that he isn’t permanently back on air and that he is only filling-in for 8pm e.tv news anchor Melanie Rice, who will be returning after the Easter weekend.
Ramkissoon left his spot on eNCA last year to change up his career and relocated to Cape Town.
Currently he is the co-founder of “Feel SA” and, together with popular journalist Tanya Nefdt, the pair shine a spotlight on inspiring South African stories and the positive impact its citizens are making.
Ramkissoon also recently become an entrepreneur with the launch of his own gin brand.
A few weeks ago he wrote on Instagram: “If you’ve missed it, I’ve launched my own gin called Lenyora. Wanting the brand to be proudly South African, Lenyora is Sesotho and fittingly means thirst in English, hence the tagline: “The thirst is real.”
Interestingly, Lenyora, in South African slang can also mean ‘boss’ or ‘top dog’.“
Back to his tweet, whether he’s on air for a day, week, month or year, his fans are here for it.