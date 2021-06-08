'Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am' documentary to air on DStv platforms

The death of legendary actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards, 66, has come as a surprise to her fans and the entertainment industry.

Since the announcement, tributes have been pouring in from all over the globe.

To honour the industry stalwart MultiChoice will be honouring her trail-blazing career with a never-before-seen documentary “Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am”.

The documentary will air on M-Net on Wednesday, June 9 at 7.30pm and on kykNET and kykNET & kie on Sunday, June 13 at 8pm. It will also be available on Showmax on Thursday, June 10.

Diana Lucas, director and executive producer of the film, said the documentary was commissioned to celebrate the South African icon and was in its final stages of post-production when the news of her death was revealed.

“It was an honour for the team to pay tribute and spend time with Shaleen in the making of this film. Her incredible story is historically significant for the people of South Africa,” said Lucas.

The intimate documentary will revisit Surtie-Richards’s life, from her childhood in Upington and her first baby steps on the Upington school stage to far grander stages and bigger audiences.

Marc Lottering, Sandra Prinsloo, Pieter-Dirk Uys, Brümilda van Rensburg, Katinka Heyns, Patricia de Lille, Bobby Heaney, Kevin Smith and others share their memories and stories of a woman who lived her life in defiance of stereotypes.

In her own words: “And I don’t have time for pretence in my life. So, if you ask me who am I? Then I will tell you, I am who am.”

Surtie-Richards was also recently interviewed by fellow “Egoli: Place of Gold” co-star Hannes van Wyk for a special “Kwêla: Hannes aan huis” episode which will be broadcast on Tuesday, June 8 at 9pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144).

On kykNET & kie (DStv channel 145), the team of “Klop!” will be paying tribute to Surtie-Richards with friends and colleagues such as South African actors Christo Davids, Zenobia Kloppers and her “Arendsvlei” co-stars.

The kykNET telenovela “Arendsvlei” was the last production Surtie-Richards worked on.

A statement from M-Net and kykNET read:

“With her role as Fiela in the final years of apartheid, Surtie-Richards started to bridge the racial divide between Afrikaans speakers from various backgrounds. She was loved by all. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Watch “Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am” on Wednesday, June 9 at 7.30pm on M-Net.