Shannon Esra reprises her lead role in ‘Lioness’ 2

The critically-acclaimed thriller “Lioness” returns for a second season on M-Net. Much like the first season, the suspense will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Shannon Esra reprises her role as the complicated and captivating Sam. “Lioness” 2 returns on January 26, when the “Ochre Moving Pictures” production follows the story of a woman fresh out of jail for fraud, who returns to a life even more fractured than when she left. View this post on Instagram A post shared by mnettv (@mnettv) After the cliffhanger finale of season 1, season 2 picks up with Adrian Hugo’s second wife desperately searching for her missing husband. A fiercely protective mother, Sam must shield her son Liam, no matter the cost.

But when Sam discovers that Adrian’s death was not all it seemed, the lioness goes in for the kill. Esra describes her character as a force of nature often diverging from the rule of law. “Sam is a force of nature, and what she has to endure throughout season 2 was such a challenge. I love pushing myself as an actor, and in this performance, I was given the beautiful opportunity to do just that.

“Sam paints outside of the lines, often diverging from what may be acceptable under the rule of law, which is always a scary thing to encompass authentically and with a sense of truth. “But in doing so, I honour the character’s journey, and hopefully, the audience will be right behind her!” Channel Director for M-Net Channels, Jan du Plessis, said: “’Lioness’ performed well in its first season, both with audiences and critics.

“The series also made waves on an international level, which is in line with M-Net’s strategy to produce content that resonates both at home and abroad. We’re excited to have it return for a second season and look forward to more twists and turns for the audience.” Newcomers for the season are award winner Vinette Ebrahim, who plays “Vera”, an introverted and aloof ice queen whose fractured family needs warmth. Carl Beukes plays “Max”, an enigmatic lone wolf who will do whatever it takes to get the job done in helping his half-sister find justice.