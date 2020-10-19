Shauwn Mkhize scoops Hollywood African Prestigious Award

The local hit show “Kwa Mam'Mkhize” has earned Shauwn Mkhize her first international award. Mkhize’s reality show was awarded the Best reality TV show prize at the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards. The category Best Reality Show included “90 Day Fiancè”, "Real Housewives of Atlanta“, and ”Naija Hood“ to name a few. Hosted by Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson, and Ugandan socialite, musician Zari Hassan, the fourth annual Hollywood African Prestigious Awards were held virtually on Sunday, October 18. The virtual ceremony didn’t stop the Mkhize from making the event a glamorous occasion. Mkhize hosted a glitz and glam, black-tie themed event, where a black carpet for her close family and friends at a viewing party held in Sandton.

During her virtual acceptance speech Mkhize expressed her gratitude for the love and support for her show. She said: "It's hard to believe that a show that was predominantly in IsiZulu would get this much international recognition.

“We are so excited, my family and I would like to thank all the viewers and fans for watching and supporting the show, being welcomed in the industry has been nothing short of amazing.

“I am extremely honoured to be representing South Africa on an international platform, this year we were faced with a global pandemic that halted our lives but there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I'm hopeful that this is a start for many good things to come, truly humbled and excited to be part of a list of women who are change-makers in their respective industries.”

Her son, Andile Mpisane was also nominated in the best new independent African artists and best new male independent African music video categories.

Though he didn't bring any awards home, Mpisane said he was “grateful for the recognition so early in my music career.

Guests were treated to a performance by Mpisane which featured an exclusive track due to be released at the end of October.

Celebrity guests included Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Vusi Nova and Lasizwe.

Mkhize dazzled in five fabulous changes that featured a gold form-fitting beaded silhouette dress, a show-stopping hot pink dress and a ’50s inspired silver tassel dress.

Below are some of Mkhize’s top three looks.

Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Supplied

Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Supplied

Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Supplied

The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards was founded in 2017 to bridge the cultural gap between Africa and the global community.

The awards are organized in collaboration with “The I Dream 4 All Foundation” to promote creativity, showcase unique talents with rich African heritage, and honour outstanding achievements by celebrities, community leaders and dignitaries.