Bash's funeral. Picture: Supplied

"Rhythm City" fans will say goodbye to Bash, a character who has been on the show for almost a decade. Played by Siphiwe Mtshali, Bash's storyline comes to an end on September 27, when he comes face to face with death.

Mtshali started on "Rhythm City" as a young, full of life actor and over the years has managed to add strong substance and flair to the character he plays. Bash is an ordinary guy who grew up under horrible circumstances that forced him to grow up quickly.

He took up adult responsibilities at a time when he should have been enjoying his childhood and instead of playing games like any child should, Bash was in the streets and hustling for his next meal.



Over the years, Bash has gotten himself tangled in sin, and his life has been mixed up in twisted secrets .

From being in the middle of a baby snatching case to being a prime suspect in Bongi’s murder case. Now, just when he thought that he has found a new lease at life. Things turn out for the worst.