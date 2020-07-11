Siyabonga Thwala, Leeanda Reddy and Don Mlangeni Nawa join 'Legacy'

Last month, M-Net announced "Legacy", the channels first telenovela with Kgomotso Christopher, Michelle Botes, Mary-anne Barlow, Deon Lotz, Jay Anstey, Dawid Minnaar and David Jeftha Deon. Since then, the list has grown with Siyabonga Thwala, Leeanda Reddy and Don Mlangeni Nawa added to the cast as co-workers on a mission. Produced by Tshedza Pictures, "Legacy", which debuts on the small screen in September, is centred on the affluent Price family and the down-to-earth Potgieters. Viewers will be lured into the shenanigans at the Price's high-end investment company. Behind closed doors, there's plenty of backstabbing and plotting going on between the new Mrs Price, the former Mrs Price and her grown-up brood. The latest actors to join the telenovela will be working at Legacy Pty Ltd.

Siyabonga Thwala plays Msizi Zulu, an ambitious board member who also is the head honcho at Legacy Media and L24 News. Like Felicity (Barlow), the company founder’s opportunistic daughter, Msizi, is eyeing the coveted CEO position. Felicity should take note, because nothing will stop him from landing his dream job!

Thwala is well known for portraying taxi boss Mpiyakhe Zungu in Mzansi Magic’s popular soap "Isibaya". He also created and hosted "Yobe", the documentary series in which ex-offenders approach victims or victims' families for forgiveness. The impressive resume of this celebrated stage thespian furthermore includes television appearances in |The Republic", "Scandal", "Isidingo" and "Generations".

Reddy slips into the skin of Nirvana Perumal, Legacy’s sharp, witty and tough Investment board chairperson.

Leeanda Reddy as Nirvana Perumal, a tough investment board chairperson, in M-Net's upcoming telenovela, "Legacy". Picture: Supplied

The actress, stand-up comedian and scriptwriter won the hearts of many South Africans in "Isidingo". She also starred in the Hollywood film, "Diana" with Naomi Watts, landed a role in the crime thriller, "Cape Town", which featured Arnold Vosloo and Boris Kodjoe, and she played the doctor who attended to Eldris Elba’s character in "Dark Tower".

Mlangeni Nawa plays John, the longest serving employee at the company. In fact, he was there when the doors opened. Fans will remember him from "Isidingo", "Sgudi Snaysi", "Isidingo", "Uzalo", "Abomama" and "The Throne". The veteran actor was the recipient of the Royalty Soapie Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Don Mlangeni Nawa as a longtime employee, John, in M-Net's upcoming telenovela, "Legacy". Picture: Supplied

Rest assured, secrets, schemes and shady alliances will wittingly or unwittingly surround these three characters," says M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard. “All three the above cast members will also bring even more gravitas to the series.”