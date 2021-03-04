Social media critics rip through M-Net’s 'Legacy' wardrobe

M-Net’s latest telenovela, “Legacy” will be celebrating it’s 100th episode on Thursday, March 11, and leading up to the milestone, the channel decided to put forth their top 100 wardrobe cast looks thus far. Zooming in on “Legacy” chief executive, Dineo Price’s stunning designer outfits to Felicity’s power suits that run the show and uncle Gordhan’s semi casual appearance- the looks were far from average. Well, that’s before social media trolls did what they do best. “Legacy” viewers and fans ripped through the looks saying that most of the clothing are repeats and that Dineo’s fancy outfits were over the top and not office appropriate. They also picked on the fact that “Legacy” stars need to stop wearing so much of green.

On Facebook, Shirley Brenner commented: “Excellent series and brilliant cast!

“Just so much green it’s awful! Why is this? Clothes are shocking!”.

Barbara Allum wrote: “Clothes really not suited to office & day time wear.... over the top I think!”.

While Linda Mayne said: “Bling and clingy off the shoulder outfits are hardly serious business attire”.

And Glynis Travers-Jackson said: “Need a new stylist!”.

Trolls aside, there were some positives.

“Everything about Legacy is stunning.

“Its truly the best series to hit M-Net in a very long time… from the storyline to the fashion.

“Love it!

“Wish it was on from Monday to Sunday.

“Don't know why Love Island is on for an hour every single day of the week.

“This is low-class trash! Rather show us longer episodes of Legacy every day of the week,” said Tanja Meiring.

Catch “Legacy”, Monday to Thursdays on M-Net at 7pm.