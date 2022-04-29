Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 29, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Sol Phenduka to host new BBMzansi spin-off ‘Ses’fikile’

Sol Phenduka. Picture: Instagram

Sol Phenduka. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

“Podcast and Chill with MacG” co-host Sol Phenduka has been revealed as the host of the new Big Brother Mzansi spin off, “Ses’fikile”.

Yes, seven of the “Big Brother Mzansi” housemates are returning to screens on a brand new late night talk show on Mzansi Wethu.

Story continues below Advertisment

The DJ may have lost out on his commentator gig at Celeb City but, like they say, when one door closes another one opens.

Sol, a former housemate himself, will not be holding back any punches as he sits down with the housemates.

“We’re excited to have our first original spin-off show that resonates with our audiences and that will no doubt keep our viewers entertained.

More on this

“Our objective is always to find new talent and nurture them as they take a leap into achieving their dreams.”

“As a channel we are committed to the growth of our talent and this is one of the many ways we aim to facilitate this,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

Nothing is off limits on “Ses’fikile” as the housemates talk about everything from their journey on the show to the opportunities that have presented themselves since and what they believe the future holds for them.

Story continues below Advertisment

Since “Big Brother Mzansi” wrapped, the housemates have been busy doing red carpet appearances.

They have been spotted at several events such as the “RHOLagos” launch and the opening of SA Fashion week.

Winner Mpho wa Badimo recently revealed her first magazine cover on “Tagged!”, an online publication.

Story continues below Advertisment

She has also joined the Castle Milk Stout family, so she will have plenty to share on the show.

“Ses’ fikile” airs on Friday, April 29 at 9.30pm, on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163).

Related Topics:

MultiChoiceJoburgEntertainment

Share