Sol Phenduka to host new BBMzansi spin-off ‘Ses’fikile’

“Podcast and Chill with MacG” co-host Sol Phenduka has been revealed as the host of the new Big Brother Mzansi spin off, “Ses’fikile”. Yes, seven of the “Big Brother Mzansi” housemates are returning to screens on a brand new late night talk show on Mzansi Wethu.

The DJ may have lost out on his commentator gig at Celeb City but, like they say, when one door closes another one opens. Sol, a former housemate himself, will not be holding back any punches as he sits down with the housemates. “We’re excited to have our first original spin-off show that resonates with our audiences and that will no doubt keep our viewers entertained.

“Our objective is always to find new talent and nurture them as they take a leap into achieving their dreams.” We promised that we would reveal the first #SesFikile163 guest, today... well, we deliver! The former #BBMzansi Housemate Gash1 will be hitting Mzansi Wethu at 21:30 tomorrow night! Don't miss it!



For more info about the show, click here:https://t.co/qYsKlgiIhg pic.twitter.com/25iQHS8DoR — Mzansi Wethu (@MzansiWethu) April 28, 2022 “As a channel we are committed to the growth of our talent and this is one of the many ways we aim to facilitate this,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net. Nothing is off limits on “Ses’fikile” as the housemates talk about everything from their journey on the show to the opportunities that have presented themselves since and what they believe the future holds for them.

Since “Big Brother Mzansi” wrapped, the housemates have been busy doing red carpet appearances. They have been spotted at several events such as the “RHOLagos” launch and the opening of SA Fashion week. Winner Mpho wa Badimo recently revealed her first magazine cover on “Tagged!”, an online publication.

