Somizi Mhlongo celebrates his return to 'Idols SA' alongside Thembi Seete and JR

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo will return to the judging panel on “Idols SA” when its 18th season begins later this year. Somizi will be joined by musicians Thembi Seete and JR Bogopa who have replaced Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams whose contracts were not renewed.

According to Mzansi Magic, the channel was taking a fresh approach for the new season. Taking to Instagram this week, Somizi announced his return and thanked fans for their support. “Be still for I am God….I am someone because of all your prayers,” said the star in a caption for an image of himself and the new judges.

In August last year, Somizi was shown the door after allegations of abuse were levelled against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung. "M-Net and Mr Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on Idols SA in light of the allegations made against him. " We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved. Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until Sunday, August 22, 2021, as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded," read the statement at the time.

Thembi is no stranger to the judge’s chair – she was a guest judge in“Idols SA” season 17, and was warmly received by fans, who loved her bubbly energy, constructive critique and useful nuggets of advice for the show’s performers. In January this year, the channel announced Unathi and Randall’s exit. Randall has been a judge on the show since it debuted 17 years ago, while Unathi was part of the production for 10 seasons. Unathi announced her exit in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Oh man! Thank you for your love South Africa and our beautiful continent of Africa. Please allow me to honour you. You have been kind, loving and deeply invested,” said Unathi. "To every contestant who stood in front of us. From the ones brave enough to share with us their hopes. I don’t take lightly the act of doing that for the world to see. An honour I will always hold. Thank you for trusting me as one of your judges," she continued. Nomsa Philiso, executive head of Programming: General Entertainment, said that production for season 18 would have a new approach.