Sphamandla Dhludhlu plays Jabu, a trickster in M-Net’s 'Legacy'

In the past few episodes of M-Net’s telenovela ““Legacy we’ve seen popular characters like Felicity Price played by Mary Anne Barlow, and Lexi Price played by Jay Anstey written out of the storyline due to personal reasons. Last year, Petra Potgieter played by Trix Vivier and SJ Price played by Anton David Jeftha left the show after a very dramatic scene, where SJ told Petra that he is the father of her unborn child when she was seconds away from getting married to someone else.

With the exit of many of the popular characters in its second season, Legacy bosses had to find a way to bring back the spice. And what a way they have found. Actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu, who first entered the show on February 7 for a brief moment, will be keeping viewers at the edge of their seats with his upcoming storyline. His character, Jabu, is a strong, masculine black man in his early thirties who is very easy on the eye, even in his blue overalls.

He is unapologetically confident and is a natural trickster who uses his good looks as a weapon. In upcoming episodes, Jabu crosses paths with Sanele (Teboho “Caddy” Tsotetsi) when he is contracted to fix the aircons at the Legacy offices. From the moment Sanele lays eyes on Jabu, he’s completely mesmerised by Jabu’s beauty – and Jabu knows this.