‘Suidooster’s’ Jawaahier Petersen opens up on emotionally difficult mastectomy scene

Popular “Suidooster” actress Jawaahier Petersen opened up about how emotionally difficult and challenging it was for her to play the part of a cancer patient in the show’s recent storyline. In the kykNET soapie Petersen is cast as Kaashifa who recently got engaged to Rhafiek, played by Irshaad Ally, and moments later found out that she has cancer.

Story continues below Advertisement

The storyline raises awareness about breast cancer, one of the most common types of cancer in the country, affecting one in 25 South Africans. Kaashifa decides to keep the news from her fiancée, Rhafiek. Thinking that she had little to no hope of surviving the cancer battle due to her mother also dying from the disease, she decides to withhold her status from Rhafiek to save him from going through the same emotional pain that she had undergone earlier.

Petersen’s character has to undergo a mastectomy. She said the mental preparation for this scene took a huge toll on her and she started to feel physically ill. “I was well aware of the huge responsibility I had on my shoulders, and I’m incredibly thankful to the producers and writers who gave this responsibility to me. “I was also aware of the many that fought this battle and lost it, so I poured my heart and soul into it. I lost weight, started feeling ill myself, but I thought it was necessary to do justice and be as honest and authentic in the telling of this story,” said Petersen.

Story continues below Advertisement

During filming. Petersen called on her mother, Madeegha Anders for support. Anders stood on the sidelines during the filming of the pre-operation scene and even helped her to strap her beasts down post-op. “My mom came up to support me, I was so overwhelmed by the scene that I struggled to separate Kashifa from Jawaahier, that I needed my mom. She came through, helped to strap me up, held my hand and sat on set. “It was a really difficult scene for me, the whole storyline was difficult. I was strapped for two months thereafter to make my breast flat to look post-mastectomy. Having my mom there was just special,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Petersen later took to Instagram to share a picture of her mom and her on set, captioned: “Someone" popped in to pay Kaashi a visit before the big op. Shukran Mom for holding my hand during the most difficult story I've had to tell to date. Love you ❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jawaahier Petersen (@jawaahier)

Story continues below Advertisement