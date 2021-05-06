Thandy Matlaila makes her debut on 'Die Sentrum'

Vibrant actress and entrepreneur Thandy Matlaila will make her debut on SABC2’s month old telenovela, “Die Sentrum” on May 6.

Matlaila takes on the role of Bapsi Mahola, big sister to Buhle and a character who’s full of drama.

The show is centred around a group of eight diverse counsellors who work at a helpline call centre, helping callers with their personal issues.

However, each one of them has their own challenges to overcome.

It explores compelling social realism scenarios against the present times in South Africa.

Alcoholism, domestic violence, a desperate search for love, and secret lifestyles, are some of the subjects the counsellors need to deal with.

Matlaila took to Instagram to announce the news.

She wrote: “‼️ NEW ROLE ALERT ‼️ Tonight I’d like you to meet Bapsi Mahola at 6pm on @sabc2 ‘s @diesentrum.sabc2.

“She’s nothing short of drama & her little is sis is sadly forever on the receiving end of it.

“What an honour it was to work with @penguinfilmsofficial again & to be back on the SABC platforms (been a dream for the last 3 years; don’t lose heart).

“And while I’m here, congrats to @esihle_mkosana_ who plays my lil sis, Buhle, on her 1st lead role @myengo @mkhuseli_co @d_beck_____ , y’all were a pleasure to work with... to US BY DIE SENTRUM 🤩 #Actress #ActorsDiary #BehindTheScenes #NewRole #Telenovela #Thespian #CapeTown #MotherCity #DieSentrum #InstaGood #GodsBlessings #GodsPlan #NewRole”.

“Die Sentrum” airs every Thursday and Friday at 6pm on SABC2.