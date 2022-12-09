The Christmas spirit is brought to life in the new kykNET film ‘Desemberdiewe’

We all love a cosy festive film to get that holiday feeling settled in. And the upcoming kykNET film “Desemberdiewe”, which debuts on December 17, delivers.. What is the holiday season without a feel-good Christmas movie?

I’m a sucker for a good Christmas-themed movie myself, so much so, I already started watching them from the start of December just to get that official festive Christmas holiday spirit. And even if I’m not watching the film, I like it just to play in the background to create that ambience. This month, kykNET celebrates with a festive film as seen through the eyes of children – “Desemberdiewe”.

Written and directed by Carla Smith, it stars heavyweight actors such as June van Merch, Roeline Daneel, Charlton George, Lida Botha and Marvin-Lee Beukes, as well as three exciting young newcomers, Judi Hattingh, Juan-Christoff Smith and Blake Pharo. “Desemberdiewe“, which was filmed in McGregor, tells the story of 11-year-old mischievous Jo (Hattingh) who needs to learn how to be good, even when no one is watching. It is summer in South Africa and having just moved to a small town with her mom, Retha (Daneel), Jo would do anything to be anywhere else right now.

Hierdie Desember vier kykNET die feestyd met 'n speelfilm wat die feestyd deur die oë van kinders sien



KLIK HIER. 👇 — kykNET TV (@kykNETtv) December 5, 2022 After learning about karma, Jo decides that stealing Christmas gifts from the rich to give to the kids at the orphanage would be the perfect way to prove to the universe she deserves better. She meets Lem (Juan-Christoff Smith) and Azul (Blake Pharo) and the motley crew start to strategise under the watchful eye of local policeman Sergeant Kleingeld (Marvin-Lee Beukes). Themes of kindness, friendship and generosity, as well as loneliness and hardship, form part of this heart-warming holiday film.

These ideas are explored through the conflict between the elderly and the youth’s perspective on Christmas. Smith says: “My partner, Beer Adriaanse, and I try to have a session every month where we throw around ideas. “We talked about various genre films, and because Christmas is so close to my heart, that was one of the ideas. My grandparents live in Wolseley and that is where I have spent Christmas with my cousins for many years since we were little.

“These are some of my favourite childhood memories – the wide, empty streets, the lights, the summer sun going down late and the community choir singing Christmas songs from door to door. “I love children and want to show with this film that there are more things to do than play games on your phone. The creativity born out of boredom is one of the reasons why I love the countryside so much.” Smith describes “Desemberdiewe” as: “Nostalgic, naughty-but-nice fun for the whole family.”