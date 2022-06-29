The final season of the late Aleit Swanepoel's show to air this July

“Die laaste tyd met Aleit”, which was filmed just a week before Aleit Swanepoel’s passing, will air on kykNET this July. He passed away in his sleep on May 15. His show, “Tyd met Aleit”, where he chatted to local celebrities every week, was a hit with viewers and ran for six seasons.

The leading wedding and function planner was a popular presenter on the channel. As such, series producer Jorrie van der Walt decided to air the new season as a tribute to the late lifestyle guru. “I believe it is important to finish what we started – Aleit would have expected nothing less. These last 13 episodes are a way for Aleit to still be a part of people’s lives, and we are airing it with the full approval of his family,” said Van der Walt. The first episode will see Swanepoel being celebrated. The tribute episode shows off larger-than-life personality and will include interviews with his colleagues, friends and the production team.

“Viewers will get to know Aleit behind the scenes and also see the impact that he had on so many people’s lives.” “There are several flashbacks to previous seasons as well as new material, like when Aleit was challenged to overcome his fear of snakes. “There are tears but also a lot of laughter,” the producer said.

For the 12 remaining episodes, Swanepoel interviewed people who overcame major obstacles in their lives or made a difference in the lives of others. There will be inspirational stories like that of Wynand Kotze, who refused to let bullies get him down, and Chris Hadebe, who went from being homeless to playing the lead role in Mzansi Magic period drama series “Ifalakhe”. Swanepoel’s fans can watch the latest season to enjoy and experience his heartfelt meetings with inspirational people sharing stories of hope.

Sponsor of “Die Laaste Tyd met Aleit”, Hans Roosenschoon of the Aleit Group said they were honoured to be part of the production. “Aleit was not only the founder of the Aleit Group but also the cornerstone of the business and for that we honour him.” “Die Laaste Tyd met Aleit” will air from Saturday, July 2, at 6pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144).