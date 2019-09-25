Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Supplied

Kelly Khumalo has allegedly landed the coveted lead role in the "The Lebo Mathosa Story" six-part docuseries on BET Africa. According to City Press, a source close to the documentary series confirmed that Khumalo will play the lead role of adult Mathosa along side Somizi Mhlongo's daughter, Bahumi Madisakwane, as her younger counterpart.

"The Lebo Mathosa Story" is a drama series that tells the story of how a young, shy and ambitious girl transformed herself into a power house in the music industry at the height of the country’s social transition.

The docuseries is based on the singer’s incredible life story and will take viewers on a journey to the 1990s at the beginning of the South African kwaito revolution. Mathosa shot to fame as the lead member of the pioneering kwaito group Boom Shaka, before pursuing a solo career and becoming a household name.

She was renowned for her unapologetic demeanour, her provocative dance moves, her edgy fashion sense and trendy hairstyles. Her success quickly earned her the title of “The New Madonna of the Townships”. Mathosa went on to climb the charts and win a number of the industry’s biggest awards. She also performed at some of the country’s most historic events, including a memorable show at Nelson Mandela’s 85th birthday party.

The docuseries is a collaboration between BET Africa and the Lebo Mathosa Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering young talent.

The Gauteng Film Commission and the Department of Trade and Industry have endorsed the project, which aims to celebrate the star’s meteoric rise to success in a six-part miniseries co-produced by Ochre Media.