The cast of "The River". Picture: Supplied

Local telenovela "The River" has received an International Emmy Award nomination. The 47th International Emmy Awards is set to take place on November 25 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

"The River" has been nominated in the Best Telenovela category, and is produced by Tshedza Pictures.

Speaking about the nomination, M-Net chief executive Nkateko Mabaso said: "1Magic would like to thank everyone involved in the success of the show."

One the executive producers and creator Phathutshedzo Makwarela shared his excitement upon receiving the announcement on Twitter.

"The River" this year garnered 11 golden horns at the South African Film and Television Awards.

Since making its debut, "The River" been well received by South African audiences with it trending on Twitter every night it airs.

Speaking about the show, cast member Hlomla Dandala said: "The story is very current, relevant, and is told in a very fresh way.

“It mirrors what is happening in our own country where the rich people are getting richer, and the poor are getting poorer. I found the script fresh, and I enjoyed the twists in the storyline.”

"The River" tells the story of a mining magnate, Lindiwe (Dlathu) whose mine is seemingly out of minerals to mine. Facing financial ruin, she has to do unspeakable things in order to keep the façade that the mine is doing well. Needless to say, most of her family members are unaware about the crisis and she only has her nephew, Zolani, (a stern, almost too serious Lawrence Maleka) as her confidante.