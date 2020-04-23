'The River' season 1 to replace 'Isibaya' and 'Gomora'

Mzansi Magic has made announcements concerning what viewers can expect when current shows run out of episodes.

Viewers will now be treated to a full hour of the International Emmy Awards nominated telenovela, "The River" Season 1, at 7pm every weekday, as hit telenovelas "Gomora" and "Isibaya" will air their last episodes on April 24 due to the nationwide lockdown and productions not being able to produce more episodes.

The daily double bill will be a feast for fans of "The River" as award-winning actors Presley Chweneyagae (Thuso “Cobra” Mokoena) and Warren Masemola (Oupa Manamela) grapple with socio-economic challenges that are pushing them into a life of crime and placing them at loggerheads with the Dikanas, the owners of the Khanyisa Diamond mine.





" The River " , currently in its third season on 1Magic, scooped 11 Golden Horns at last year’s South African Film and Television Awards.





In its place, 1Magic viewers will get the first season of " Is'thunzi " when the " The River " Season 3 concludes on May 8.





Starting on 11 May, Is’thunzi follows Winnie, Londi, Noxolo and Thishiwe as they pursue their dreams and form a bond that will not only push them over the edge, but will also force them to grow in ways they could never have imagined.





“As Local Entertainment Channels, we pride ourselves on our authentic local content and this lockdown period provides us with the perfect opportunity to share this. Viewers now have time to catch up on their favourite shows and we are excited to keep them entertained with a double dose of a drama series that has received recognition on the global stage,” said Nomsa Philiso, Director of M-Net Local Entertainment Channels.





“M-Net continues to enjoy healthy relations with our content suppliers and we are all working together to ensure that our customers don’t miss out on a single moment of excellent entertainment, even when production has to take a break,” Philiso added.



