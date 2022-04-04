Thomas Mlambo leaves sports presenting after three decades

The SABC has bid farewell to award-winning television and radio sports personality, Thomas Mlambo who has left the broadcaster to pursue other interests. Mlambo’s career on sports TV and radio spans more than 30 years with him having worked at both Africa’s sports giants, SuperSport and SABC Sport.

The award-wining sports anchor often sat with world-class sportsmen and administrators and hosted the country’s leading sport shows like, “Soccerzone”, “The late-night Sport @ 10”, “Laduma”, various AFCON tournaments, the FA Cup, the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, the Olympics and the “Ultimate Sport Show” on Metro FM. He also hosted the SA Sports Awards and the PSL awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) Gary Rathbone, Head of Sport at the SABC said the talented and professional sports broadcaster will be missed. “Thomas has been at the heart of our on-air experience for sports fans across the country for many years. His dedication to the cause is unquestionable and he remains a brilliant example of what on-air excellence looks like in the world of sport and media. We thank Thomas for his immense contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Rathbone.

Taking to Instagram, Mlambo responded: “Thank You SABC...It has been a pleasure working with you and serving the Nation. @sabcsport @sabcportal #SABCsport". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) Upon hearing the news of his departure, Mlambo’s fans were conflicted but wished him luck. “What do you mean 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭 oh my goodness Thomas! To say you will be missed is an understatement! 🥺❤️,” commented @Zanelepotelwa.

