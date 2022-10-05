Trace launches three new locally produced shows

DStv music channel Trace has long been punting its organisational desire to showcase local talent. The goal, it has often said, is to empower young creatives to produce “outstanding quality local content”. In support of this Trace recently announced three new diverse locally-produced Trace Original shows: “Future Maskandi”, “Afro Tech is Life” and “The Re-Introduction”.

“With our on-going commitment to empower, direct and nurture young local artists to create quality local musical content, we are ecstatic about the three new offerings onto the channel,” said Trace’s managing director for southern Africa, Valentine Gaudin-Muteba. “These Trace originals aim to propel further growth within the younger audience segment offering not just music but edutainment, fashion and lifestyle.” Presenter and musician Zulu Mkhathini is the host of “Future Maskandi”, which premiered on Monday, October 3 at 7pm. It repeats on Wednesdays at 2pm and Sundays at 7pm on Trace Africa. Features on the show include artists like Mzukulu, Mnqobi Yazo, Lwah Ndlunkulu Thee Legacy, Big Zulu and many others.

The fiery 13-part studio-based, insert-driven variety show will be introducing viewers to the back stories and music of new entrants into the Maskandi music space. “The show aims to not only showcase but celebrate artists who have fused traditional Maskandi music with a fresh contemporary sound,” the brand explained through a press release. “Afro Tech Is Life” will feature ambitious South African up-and-coming DJs and a selection of A-list Afro tech DJs. The show is set as the ultimate platform for the next wave of the next generation of ambitious and super talented DJs to stand up and shine.

The show will air on Saturdays on Trace Urban at 7pm with repeats on Thursdays at 8pm. The first episode of “Afro Tech Is Life” launched on Saturday, October 1. “The Re-Introduction” will be the last show to roll out on Trace in November. The 24 minute long music doccie series aims to retell the stories of icons such as Fela Kuti and Brenda Fassie. Each episode will focus on one music legend. The legend’s story will be anchored by a present-day music star including the likes Zoe Modiga, J’Something, Langa Mavuso, Rouge, Sarkodie, Moozlie and many others.

