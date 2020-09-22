Trix Vivier is proud of 'Legacy' despite Covid-19 challenges

Local actress Trix Vivier who stars in M-Net’s newest local production “Legacy” says despite the challenges, the entertainment industry has overcome the “crazy and unpredictable” pandemic. Vivier portrays the role of Petra Potgieter, a loveable character who holds family values close to her heart in the new telenovela. “I am inspired every day by creatives working in South Africa. Covid-19 has reaped havoc among many industries but we have managed to pick ourselves up and find ways to overcome this crazy, unpredictable pandemic,” she said. Vivier said it took guts to work as a creative in the theatre, film and entertainment industry. “Trumping Covid-19 is a testament to our resilience and passion for what we love to do: telling stories. I am so grateful. It is a privilege. Massive shout-out to our cast, crew and everyone who made – and is making – “Legacy" happen,” said Vivier.

She said the ability to laugh at herself is her on-set superpower.

“I love that I am able to support my co-stars, stay focused, and the fact that I can be completely present and in the moment is a blessing. I always allow the scene to become whatever it needs me to be and have no preconceived ideas of how a scene should play out. More than anything, I listen to my director, my DOP and the amazing crew that is behind the scenes,” she said.

Aside from filming “Legacy”, Vivier is in the process of producing a play with her sister, Lea Vivier, who is also an actor.

“I will also be shooting a feature film early next year for the Silwerskermfees 2021. I am also hoping M-Net decides to do a “Trackers” season 2 as I loved playing that character so much,” she said.