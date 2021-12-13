‘Tsako Pitori’ to highlight Pretoria’s contribution to SA’s music and entertainment scene

The capital city of South Africa, Pretoria, is a cultural hub of entertainment from music, fashion to lifestyle and a unique language, simply known as S’pitori. The city has birthed some of the most influential artists in the music scene who have dominated the charts, influenced culture and taken the sounds of Pitori to the world.

For the first time South Africans will get to see these stories in the ground-breaking Tsako Pitori, a new docu-series. Pretoria has birthed iconic artists such as Bojo Mujo and Mujava, who have realised their dreams and opened doors internationally. The capital city has seen yet another novel birth of amapiano sensations including Focalistic, DJ Sumbody and DJ Lamiez Holworthy to name a few blazing trails in the music and entertainment scene.

The stories of these artists and more are to feature in Tsako Pitori, which will touch on their careers, their highs and lows and the city’s influence on who they have become. The series will also feature artists Brian Temba, Teekay, the Dvine brothers, DJ Divalash, George Lacosta and Mckenzie. ViacomCBS Networks Africa senior vice-president and general manager, Monde Twala, said: “Pretoria’s impact on the local entertainment scene is without question and we are proud to tell the story of Pitori’s finest talent in this one-of-a-kind music special. “As a channel, we are excited to give some of the biggest names in the country a platform to tell their unique stories of success and inspire a new generation of artists to do the same.”