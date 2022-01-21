Tshego Koke, Uncle Waffles and Benzo to celebrate amapiano in new MTV Base special

There’s no denying amapiano’s unstoppable impact on the local entertainment scene and the waves it is making globally. In a few short years the yanos, as they are affectionately known, have infiltrated popular culture and become the most dominant music genre in South Africa.

Now there's a special show to celebrate that. MTV Base “Yanos Roundtable” will celebrate amapiano’s biggest stars of 2021 and the top 10 hits that made everyone go wild. The two-part special will be hosted by Tshego Koke alongside a panel of the industry’s finest.

The “Yanos Roundtable” is a spin-off of ’Hottest MCs’. Much like the hyped-up list, the panel will join Tshego in determining which amapiano hit was the hottest of 2021. The panel will include DJ and internet sensation Uncle Waffles, artist manager and businessman Benzo, film director Thando Gift Mokoena, podcaster and creative Blvck Steph and viral star Umbali Wethu.

“Amapiano has pretty much been the soundtrack to our lives over the past few years. “You can’t watch TV, log on to social media or go to a club without hearing at least one yanos track, and I’m excited to celebrate the best songs of 2021 with the culture’s most formidable forces,” said Tshego. “MTV Base has been at the vanguard of youth culture and ’Yanos Roundtable’ is an extension of our annual ’Hottest MCs’ list.