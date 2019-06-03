Jub Jub. Picture: Supplied

Moja Love's new hit show "Uyajola 9/9" has been causing quite a stir online since its premiere two weeks ago as a South African version of the American show, "Cheaters". 

Fans of the show were surprised on Sunday when Dr Mveleli "Dr Love" Gqwede appeared on the show as the host for the second episode. 

While the show producers revealed that "Uyajola 9/9" would have three hosts, Dr Mveleli "Dr Love" Gqwede Moss Makwati and Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye.

It seems the message never made it to the Twitterstreets as tweeps were calling for Jub Jub back on their screens. 

"Uyajola 9/9" airs on Moya Love channel 157 on DStv every Sunday at 9pm.