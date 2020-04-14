Twitter can't get enough of Sophie Lichaba's 'Lockdown' performance

Veteran actress Sophie Lichaba received a standing ovation for her stellar performance in Mzansi’s hit television series "Lockdown". In its fifth season, the former "Generations" star plays Palesa, a disturbed head nurse at Kgotsong Asylum, an institution where Monde’s (Zola Nombona) sister, Katlego (Natasha Thahane), has been transferred to after Monde implicated her for the murder of cult leader Masabata, who was killed at the end of season four. Monde pins Masabata’s murder on Katlego after Deborah (Pamela Nomvete) convinces her that it will save her sister from the harsh realities of Thabazimbi Prison. Like many of patients at the institution, Palesa is fighting her own demons. “Palesa’s a broken woman who’s been through it all,” says Lichaba.

She adds: “She’s so broken she will do anything to feel better, even if it’s not right.”



It was not long into the second episode that the veteran actress showcased her craft reminding fans and viewers why she became a household as Queen Moroka in "Generations".

Here are some Twitter reactions applauding Lichaba's "Lockdown" performance.

When we talk about a real queen someone who doesn't give up who keeps on fighting no matter how hard the situation may be 👑👑 #sophieNdaba pic.twitter.com/imt3Eacw9c — Leehle_mwelase (@LeehleNhlabathi) April 14, 2020

I’m just glad she’s back in our screens. Her majesty, queen #sophieNdaba! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YuY7tOwHd9 — TwittaNerd™ — StayHome 🏡 (@LindoMyeni) April 14, 2020

Also seeing The QUEEN OF SOUTH AFRICAN TV on #Lockdown Today made Me realize that where there is a Will there will always be a way ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I stan Sophie!! Never Give up #sophieNdaba pic.twitter.com/0wWAYMCfah — THIZOZO🎲 (@THIZOZO_MOKOENA) April 14, 2020

"Lockdown" season five airs on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161, Mondays at 8pm. The multi-award winning show is also available for streaming on Showmax.