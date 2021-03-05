Two new local food shows will take viewers on a tasteful adventure

DStv’s Food Network is proving that local is indeed lekker with the upcoming premiere of two exciting new local cooking shows starring home-grown talents Chef Katlego Mlambo and Chef Nti. Viewers can follow their culinary adventures on “Inside Job” and “Street Food in Africa”. While growing up in Eldorado Park, Mlambo spent most of his time in the kitchen with his grandmother. This is where he developed his passion for cooking. In April of 2019, Mlambo had the honour of cooking for former US President Barack Obama at the National Museum of African American History in Washington DC.

In his 13-episode cooking show, “Inside Job” we will follow the boisterous chef on his journey to create gourmet food with South African flair and a taste for Africa.

Each themed episode showcases his love for local ingredients and fine dining culture, while dancing through his exceptional gourmet recipes.

While Nthabiseng Ramaboa, better known as Chef Nti, hails from Soweto.

She worked in fashion and facility management, before selling her house to attend international hotel school and taking on the food industry.

Her personal brand is rooted in her heritage, but global in its approach – is inspired by the authentic South African cooking she grew up with.

Her dishes are a true reflection of her adventurous spirit and love for home-grown flavours.

In the 13-part “Street Food in Africa” she takes viewers on a journey around South Africa, from its cities to townships, all while exploring what defines the country’s culinary culture.

By drawing on the authentic flavours she grew up with, Chef Nti shows us how food is such an integral part of our identity – our national story.

She shares insights and her take on iconic dishes that have been reinterpreted and remixed over the years.

“Inside Job“ will premiere on the Food Channel, DStv Channel 175 on March 13 at 7pm and “Street Food in Africa“ the following week on March 17 at 7.55pm.