Unathi Nkayi bags new TV show 'Festive Get-together in The Life Artois' on 1Magic

This December it’s all about family and friends finally getting together, being present and reconnecting over food and conversation. "Idols SA" judge Unathi Nkayi is hosting the not to be missed three-part, festive season TV special, “Festive Get-together in The Life Artois”. Viewers will get to see Unathi host high-profile friends, couples and families who, in their journeys to success, find it challenging to get together and connect with loved ones in their busy lives. For the next three weeks, renowned chef-restaurateur, Alessandro Khojane, will join Unathi in turning the homes of their guests into eateries, bringing the fine dining experience home and creating meaningful moments of connection in the process. Commenting on the show, Nkayi said: “With the lives, we lead and the year we have had, we haven’t had the time to connect with friends and love ones.

“It is important to spent time with those who make our lives what it is - family and friends. So, this show is about connection and why the best present this holiday is to be present for those we love.”

With each episode, viewers will get a front-row seat with some of SA’s top personalities as they talk about their aspirations, life milestones and the meaning of being present for each other over festive fare in the company of Stella Artois.

Some of the guests will include power couple Zakes and Nandi Madida as well as fashion and lifestyle friends, Kefilwe Mabote and Sarah Langa.

Catch “Festive Get-together in The Life Artois” on Saturday, December 5, on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) at 3.30pm.