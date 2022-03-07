Unfiltered conversations in new SABC1 talk show 'Heavy Hitters'

Hosts Naked DJ and Kamo Moth bring fun and unfiltered conversations in a new SABC1 talk show, “Heavy Hitters“. The show started on Saturday, March 5 at 7.30pm, with controversial socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu taking the hot seat.

Wabantu cleared the air on her HIV/Aid status, shared her near-suicide experience with taking over the counter sleeping tablets and gave some rather “Zodwa” advice to her “daughter”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heavy Hitters (@heavyhitters_za) “Heavy Hitters” is a crazy, sexy, cool entertainment talk show that authentically profiles industry favourites that are making waves about their journey to success in a safe space where anything and everything can be spoken about without judgement. The show is set to entertain youthful and modern audiences with a taste for pop culture and aspirational content.

Quinton Masina, popularly known as “The Naked DJ” and Radio and TV personality, Kamo Moth, will interview weekly high-level celebrity guests such as DJ Lady Du, Lasizwe, Nota Baloyi, Sol Phenduka, Innocentia Morolong, and Dineo Ranaka. “Heavy hitters” will introduce the side of Mzansi’s celebrities in the entertainment industry that we as viewers rarely see. Each episode begins with an ice breaker when our hosts play a fun drinking game with the guest while warming them up and easing them into the more meaningful part of the interview.

Then the hosts break the tension with a fun and unexpected prank. Moth took to Instagram to shared a promo video, and judging from the looks of it, some fire conversations are going to happen. She captioned the Instagram post: “New Show Alert 🚨Join myself and @naked_dj every Saturday at 19h30 on @mzansi_fosho as we get up close and personal with your faves! Follow @heavyhitters_za and stay in the loop on all that goes down. #HeavyHitters #NotThatDeep #SABC1“.