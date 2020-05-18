EntertainmentTvLocal
"Uyajola99" presenter Jub Jub alongside a cameraman. Picture: Twitter
'Uyajola99' and their drone doesn't fly with viewers

Viewers of "Uyajola99" were left unimpressed by the new technology the show has invested in on Sunday. 

This comes after the show used drone footage captured from a confrontation scene. 

Now essentially, a drone is a flying robot that can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously through software-controlled flight plans in their embedded systems, working in conjunction with onboard sensors and GPS. 

It is used to film many reality shows like the "Real Housewives of Johannesburg", however many viewers felt that the drone was not needed for a show like "Uyajola99 and took away from the dramatic tension of watching the cheaters getting confronted by their partners. 

Viewers felt that the drone footage could not replace traditional cameras, which gave them the ability to see exactly how the confrontation scene played out. 

Bottom line, it's more in-your-face, which is in keeping with the tone of the show. 

They expressed their unhappiness on Twitter: 

