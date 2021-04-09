Vele Manenje makes a big return to TV after one year

Actress Vele Manenje is keeping herself very busy. The former “Our Perfect Wedding” presenter is acting in several TV shows including the new Mzansi Magic telenovela, “DiepCity” which premiered on April 5. In “DiepCity”, Vele she plays a Venda woman and acts alongside industry heavyweights like Dawn Thandeka King, Nozuko Ncayiyane and Mduduzi Mabaso. The Safta-winning actress also acts in “G.I.L” on kykNet where she takes on the character of Princess Mohandi – a Xhosa security guard. And if that’s not enough, the star is set to make her debut on the popular long running SABC1 daily soap, “Skeem Saam”.

On April 27, Vele will be introduced to the show where she will be playing a “strange” Pedi woman named Evelyn – a former school teacher.

Hailing from Ga-Mothiba, Evelyn is intelligent and well-spoken.

She is also a zealous reader with a fondness for poetry and meets a man with whom she forms a deep romantic connection.

“Working on ’Skeem Saam’ has been an amazing journey, filled with such warm welcoming hands from crew to the cast members.

“It is truly a colourful environment being on set and the fact that most of the stories are set in Polokwane ground makes it feel like home.

I’m excited to breathe life into Evelyn, especially on a platform such as this,” Vele said.

Catch Vele Manenje’s debut as Evelyn on “Skeem Saam” on April 27.