Vuyo Ngcukana laughs off speculation around ‘The Queen’ exit

Mzansi Magic telenovela “The Queen” in the past couple of months has had a few changes when it comes to their cast. As much as they have welcomed new members, they also lost a few.

In March, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that Vuyo Ngcukana, who plays Schumacher, had been fired from the popular telenovela. This is something that the actor heavily disputed. On Friday, viewers of the award-winning telenovela witnessed Schumacher bid farewell on-screen following a storyline that left the character’s reputation tainted in Tembisa.

Askies Schumacher 🥺😭 It’s going to take some time for people to trust you again… #TheQueenMzansi — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 27, 2022 The goodbye proved to be so convincing that fans were sure he would not be returning any time soon. A Twitter user, who appears to be a viewer of the Ferguson Films production, remembered Phil’s report following the episode. @_Oreolele said, “Lol, Shumie denied being let go by Ferguson just like Norma and both are gone #TheQueenMzansi”.

The actor didn’t say much in his response to the tweet but he did laugh it off. Lol https://t.co/fZvx0Ls2ID — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (Tshawe,Togu,Mdange ka Tshiwo) (@vuyomse) May 28, 2022 Schumacher’s character in “The Queen” has come and gone on the show over the years but his goodbye felt final this time around. M-Net Local Entertainment Channels in March announced that Mzansi Magic’s “The Queen”' will broadcast its final season in 2023.

In his exchange with Mphela, the actor denied being “fired” from “The Queen”' and labelled the report by Mphela as an attack on his professional reputation. This has been an attack on my professional reputation which has caused my family, loved ones and business associates stress, at the very least I’m disappointed but not surprised, I have NOT been fired from #TheQueenMzansi — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (Tshawe,Togu,Mdange ka Tshiwo) (@vuyomse) February 28, 2022 With telenovela storylines anything is possible and viewers might just see the return of the actor before it goes off screens. IOL Entertainment reached out to Mzansi Magic about the character’s future on the telenovela but they didn’t respond by the time of publication.