WATCH: Bonang Matheba's 'A Very Bonang Year' is coming to your TV

SABC1 has pulled out all the stops to air never-seen before content on the free to air channel. The channel's latest offering, sees larger than life, media personality and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba in a two part reality show special airing in August. "A Very Bonang Year" will follow Bonang on her global adventures, giving fans a unique insight into the Queen B's most powerful year yet. Complete with exclusive content, in "A Very Bonang Year", fans get to join Bonang on her "global expansion’ as she journeys from Prague to London, Manchester, New York and Los Angeles and back to SA, getting an insider glimpse into her daily life and being upfront at larger-than-life events. The show includes never-before-seen footage, from business meetings to events and photo-shoots, along with all the style and glamour Bonang is synonymous with.

In New York Bonang attends a screening with Angelina Jolie and a red carpet event with Trevor Noah while, in LA, she is introduced as an honoured guest by Oscar-nominated actor, Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond”; “Furious 7”) to a room filled with entertainment personalities at a gala for the global environmental organisation, Wild Aid, in Beverly Hills.

Viewers get to see Bonang become the first African talent to pick up the E! Entertainment “African Influencer of the Year” Award, and then go apartment hunting in New York City with the help of celebrity real estate agents.

“I’m so excited to have a special on SABC 1. It’ll be very different from "Being Bonang" because even if viewers have followed my journey, the show goes beyond social media with a behind-the-scenes look into a new chapter in my business career and life. I am taking viewers into my confidence,” said Matheba.

The Women’s Month special also sees Bonang in a more first-hand light as she balances life, family and career. In doing so, viewers and fans will also gain unfiltered insight into Bonang’s thinking as to where she wants her extraordinary career to lead in this exclusive two part special.

Catch the much-anticipated premier in a two-part series on SABC1, Friday, August 1 at 6pm with part two on Friday, August 8 at 6pm.

There will also be a rebroadcast of "A Very Bonang Year" on SABC1 on Monday, August and August 10 at 2pm.

Watch the trailer here: