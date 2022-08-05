WATCH: Katlego Maboe fights back the tears in return to TV promo

This coming Monday, Katlego Maboe returns as a presenter on the "Expresso Morning Show". Maboe's highly anticipated return has been met with positive reviews from the public who can't wait to see the presenter do what he does best.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the days leading up to Maboe's big return, a promo of him in conversation with Graeme Richards has been released. In a statement, S3 and Cardova TV promised that the conversation would be an "emotional sit-down as Katlego unpacks the challenging journey he has been on over the past two years and how he got back to himself.” The promo clip, which is just a few seconds long, sees Maboe break down in tears as he says, "a lot has changed".

The award-winning presenter also shared the clip on his Instagram account; his comments section was filled with people who showed their support for his return to TV. Media mogul, Basetsana Kumalo, welcomed Maboe back to screens and shared some well wishes for him. “It’s good to have you back in the building. Welcome home @katlegomaboe we missed you. ♥️🎬 let’s make good TV!” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katlego Maboe (@katlegomaboe) Award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee, commented, “Reunited with your dreams, a phase God was already constructing when people celebrated your misfortunes❤️”

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2020, Maboe and his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Monique Muller made headlines after a video of the couple arguing over presenter “cheating”, was leaked on social media. In the clip, Muller accused Maboe of giving her an STD. After allegations of abuse were added to the list, “Expresso” and Outsurance, where he was the brand ambassador, severed ties with Maboe. This isn't the only promo the channel has dropped, two others have been dropped amping up Maboe’s TV return following his public storm.