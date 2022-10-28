Watch King Misuzulu’s coronation live this weekend

Durban - South African viewers can witness history in the making this weekend with Mzansi Magic’s live broadcast of the coronation of King Misuzulu Sinqobile KaZwelithini. “Bayede: The Royal Zulu Coronation Live” is set to showcase the culmination of King Misuzulu’s months-long journey to the throne.

The Zulu monarch will be crowned the ninth king of the Zulu nation in a massive gathering on Saturday, October 29, which will be held in Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium – and the ceremony can now be enjoyed by millions more South Africans right from their living room. The king was formally announced to the nation in August 2022 after the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini in March 2021 and lengthy court battles when his brother, Prince Simakade Jackson Zulu, challenged him for the throne. Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said that the channel is honoured to be broadcasting this momentous occasion.

“This is a historic event and we are proud that this will be aired on Mzansi Magic for millions of viewers to see. “We look forward to what will be a momentous broadcast, and are excited to bring in Mzansi Magic viewers along to witness a ceremony steeped in rich history and tradition,” said Adonisi. "Bayede: The Royal Zulu Coronation Live“ will broadcast live from Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, October 29, from 10am on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).

