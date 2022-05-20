WATCH: Local drama ‘Desert Rose’ promises plenty of thrills

In recent times, M-Net has been investing a lot more in original dramas. We’ve seen the results with “Lionness”, which was pretty solid storytelling with Shannon Esra (rumour has it that a second season is on the cards), “Still Breathing”, “Recipes for Love and Murder” and, not forgetting, “Trackers”.

The stellar casting and scripting ensured the shows were well-received. Given the channel’s track record, viewers are excited for “Desert Rose”, an eight-part series that tackles that fail-proof good versus evil credo. The premise centres on Eben Greyling, the young son of an absent father who refuses a request from the family’s benefactor Van As to go fishing, it breaks the shackles of a long-time agreement – but the debt will not disappear. Someone has to pay.

The consequences of the broken agreement set off escalating events as the family is forced to confront the mayhem that is sent their way. The family-centred drama takes place on a remote farm in the Northern Cape. Neil Sandilands, Amalia Uys, Kai Luke Brümmer, Christia Visser, Tinarie van Wyk, Ben Voss and Craig Urbani form the impressive ensemble cast.

Fans can look forward to a host of wonderful and unusual characters in this series, which is laden with black comedy, suspense, crime, romance and music. “Desert Rose” premieres on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on Thursday, June 2, at 8.30pm.