WATCH: Mampintsha and Babes return with a drama-filled ‘Uthando Lodumo 2’

If the trailer is anything to go by, then fans of Gqom star Babes Wodumo and her husband Mampintsha are in for a bumpy ride in season two of “Uthando Lodumo”. The trailer for their reality show recently dropped and it is filled with jaw-dropping moments that will leave viewers at the edge of their seats.

Last season ended with the couple concluding lobola negotiations, having a star-studded wedding and the birth of their first child, now affectionately known as “Sponge”. This season, which is set to air on September 1 on Showmax, will take viewers on a journey showing what life has been like for the couple, drawing the curtain back to reveal the story behind the most contentious headlines of the past year while also showing how the couple’s careers are evolving. In the trailer it seems like there is trouble in the camp with Babes telling Mampintsha to “leave her alone” because he is “filled with pent-up anger”.

It also seems like the couple’s immediate families do not see eye to eye, with Babes putting up a fight about giving people access to her son, and Mampintsha’s mother not visiting the baby. There is also a scene where Babes is ready to throw fists at another woman and shortly after calls Mampintsha a “liar”. As the family of three return for another season that zooms into their lives, will Mampintsha be able to mend fences between his wife and his mother?

