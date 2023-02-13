“Frozen Planet II”, a six-part series, will give viewers a chance to experience the wonder of our planet’s frozen realms and includes incredible scenes filmed in Africa. The breathtaking BBC natural history series follows the first season which aired in 2011 where viewers had an unprecedented insight into life at the Poles.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eleven years later, “Frozen Planet II”, which is presented by Sir David Attenborough, returns to the Arctic and Antarctic to observe the amazing species that thrive there. Going further than season one, “Frozen Planet II” also explores life beyond the Poles, witnessing the wildlife dramas that play out in all the world’s coldest regions – our high mountains, frozen deserts, snowbound forests, and ice-cold oceans. These are the last true wildernesses on Earth, places so challenging for survival that only a heroic cast of animals can live there.

From polar bears to penguins, Siberian tigers to snow monkeys, each species must overcome unique challenges to survive their extreme environments. This six-part series shows the wonder of our planet’s frozen realms as they stand on the brink of major change as temperatures rise at an unprecedented rate. The season also shows scientists who’ve dedicated their lives to understanding what these changes mean – not just for the animals and people who live there, but for the planet as a whole.

Story continues below Advertisement