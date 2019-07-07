Tasché Burger wins The Voice South Africa Season 3. Picture: Instagram

The Winner of The Voice South Africa Season 3 is Tasché Burger .



Cape Town has done it again with a local talent taking the title for a third year in a row.





It's a hat trick for Cape Town as the 19-year-old follows in the musical footsteps as season one winner, Richard Stirton and season two winner, Craig Lucas.





After singing her heart out week after week, it has come down to the final cut and the Brackenfell teen has been crowned the winner in a dazzling finale held at the Mosaïek Teatro in Fairlands, Johannesburg.





After performing her first solo of the night, The Beatles classic Let it Be, Tasché's coach, Francois van Coke said she was one of the "greatest singers" he had ever met.





She continued to impress the crowd and got a standing ovation after her second solo, Skyscraper by Demi Lovato.









As the winner, Tasché drives off with a Toyota RAV4, a Telkom tech bundle with a Huawei P30 Pro, a Tab M5 Lite, a router, and a Huawei Watch GT, Telkom data, and an Anti-Theft Backpack; Truworths clothing vouchers to the value of R100 000 and a recording contract with Universal Music South Africa.





The young rocker beat Eon le Roux, The PJ Twins (Peter and John Talmarkes), African diva Siki Jo-An Qwazi , soulful Afrikaans singer Soné Joubert to take the title.





Season 3 saw Anele Mdoda take on the role as host, and three new coaches: Afrikaans rock rebel Francois van Coke, singer-songwriter Riana Nel and the chart-topper Riky Rick, join The Queen, Afro-pop sensation LIRA, who has been with the show since the beginning.

